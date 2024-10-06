Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AZZ by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in AZZ by 176.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AZZ by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.48 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

