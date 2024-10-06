Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,754.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $676.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.