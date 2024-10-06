Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 80.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,066,822.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

