Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $385,000 in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,973,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at $3,073,000.

Bowhead Specialty Trading Up 2.4 %

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

