Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,560 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 744,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 97,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 90,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWCO opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

