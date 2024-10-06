Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 784,825.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,506,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,402 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at $4,814,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,669,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 600,850 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 805.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RNW opened at $5.89 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

