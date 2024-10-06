Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 155,996 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110,375 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Triumph Group Stock Up 2.6 %

TGI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $973.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.49.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

