Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,234 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNN. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Denison Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,293,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 960,585 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Denison Mines by 270.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 445,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 325,472 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 812,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Denison Mines Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.