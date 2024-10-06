Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,995 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,745 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in New Gold by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,129,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 369,354 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NGD. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.74.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

