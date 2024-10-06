Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after buying an additional 259,481 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,321.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

