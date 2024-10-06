Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 24,103 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in WaFd by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 148,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of WaFd by 282.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the second quarter valued at $1,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WaFd

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.