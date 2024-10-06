Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.42 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

