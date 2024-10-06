Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 193.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,050.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $53.63 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

