Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 973.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of International Money Express worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in International Money Express by 3,421.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $9,736,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 152,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 83.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 95.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

