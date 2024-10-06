Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,722 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $83,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GOLF opened at $62.58 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acushnet

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.