Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 369.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 286,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.24% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,697 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 51.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $319.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

