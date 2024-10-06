Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 123,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP opened at $12.06 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

