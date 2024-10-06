Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 39,712 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 269.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Photronics by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

