Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cryoport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,035,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth $7,800,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 417,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,363. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $7.89 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $388.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

