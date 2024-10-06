Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,717 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,328.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,740.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $104,485.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,328.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $412,352. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

