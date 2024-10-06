12,892 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.97 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

