Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,870 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HONE. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

