Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 32,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

