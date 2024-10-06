Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $316,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,348,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,163.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $36,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.55.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.