Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Omega Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Omega Flex by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.39. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

