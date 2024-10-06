Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $309,000 Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 153.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 535,413 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 221,005 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Report on TTI

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.