24,483 Shares in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 70.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 95,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,754.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,316.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of SSTI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.15. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTI shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

SoundThinking Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

