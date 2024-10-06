Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,536 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNTA. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,427,000 after purchasing an additional 418,615 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,902 over the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNTA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $15.94 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

