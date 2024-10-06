Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $3,555,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

WesBanco Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

