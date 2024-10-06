Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $115.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exponent

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.