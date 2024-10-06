Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $256,000 Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 3,906.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 734.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $0.37 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

