Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $302,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $336.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.29 and its 200 day moving average is $313.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $343.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

