11,366 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

