Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Janux Therapeutics worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,081,225. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,427,457.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,959,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,081,225. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,528.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,767 shares of company stock worth $17,857,979. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 3.54. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 291.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.