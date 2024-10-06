Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 14,892 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $292,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 815,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ScanSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,983,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Price Performance

SCSC stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.10. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $746.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,084.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,084.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.