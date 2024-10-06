TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.99. 311,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 711,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised TORM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TORM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TORM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

Further Reading

