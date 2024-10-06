Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $877.74 and last traded at $880.00. Approximately 588,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,023,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $843.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $900.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,249,376,018.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

