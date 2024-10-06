Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.54 and last traded at $63.83. Approximately 449,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,422,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,029,825.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 123.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

