CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $289.05 and last traded at $287.02. Approximately 767,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,265,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

