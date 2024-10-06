Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 4,432,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,645,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUNR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $949.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $655,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,522.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock worth $28,226,603. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

