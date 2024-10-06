Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 4,490,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,226,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 338.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

