Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.77. 4,564,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 16,361,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.73.

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

