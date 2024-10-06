AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 4,105,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,938,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 985.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 168,473 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

