Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 7,145,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,961,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,976 shares of company stock worth $2,424,045. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

