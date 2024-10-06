Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenable were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Tenable by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 347,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.43 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.