Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.15 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

