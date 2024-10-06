Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.33% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at $74,186,970. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

