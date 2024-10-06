Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

