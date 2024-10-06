Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 14,220,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 82,314,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.54 price objective (down previously from $7.29) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $77,996,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.