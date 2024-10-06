Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.47. 1,948,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,629,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $45,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,150,000. Finally, RJA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $14,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.